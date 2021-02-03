Grand Traverse Co. Commissioners Take No Action Against Commissioner Who Showed Gun During Virtual Meeting

Grand Traverse County Commissioners did not take any action Wednesday against a commissioner who brought a firearm into view during a recent virtual meeting.

Commissioners were discussing a resolution to censure Commissioner Ron Clous.

Clous stood up during public comment about the Second Amendment during the Jan. 20 meeting, left the frame and then returned holding his firearm.

The board took more than four hours of public comment at a special meeting last week and more than 90 minutes of additional comment at Wednesday’s meeting.

On Wednesday the commissioners split the vote 3 to 3 to formally reprimand Clous who did not vote on the resolution. With the tie vote the resolution failed.