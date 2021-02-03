FBI Agents Dead After Serving Search Warrant in Florida

Two FBI agents are now dead after serving a search warrant as part of a child exploitation case.

Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a SWAT team stormed the apartment of a man who is connected to a case involving violent crimes against children.

The FBI says the man opened fire and barricaded himself inside his home.

The FBI confirmed Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed.

Eventually, the man was killed during the stand-off as well.

Two other FBI agents were shot multiple times. The FBI says they are in the hospital and remain in stable condition.

Miami Deputy Chief of Police Ronald Papier says, “Two members of law enforcement will not be going home to their families today because they laid down their lives in the ultimate sacrifice, making the communities they serve safer.”