Dam Safety Task Force Holds Final Public Meeting to Discuss Dam Safety Report

On Wednesday, the Dam Safety Task Force held its final public meeting on its recommendations to the state regarding the safety and security of Michigan’s dams.

The Task Force has been meeting for months to create a report that they will send to Governor Whitmer and the legislator summarizing its findings and recommendations.

Last week, the Task Force took questions from the public regarding its draft recommendations. On Wednesday, the Task Force reviewed those concerns and made revisions to its language.

Upon review, members of the Task Force voted to further review its report.

Broschak, vice president of generation operations at Consumers Energy and one of the members of the task force, says, “I want to be bold, I want us to make a difference, I want it to send a message… The bolder we are, the better chance, I believe, we have to address the ticking time bomb in the state and protect people’s property values and up to and including their lives.”

Members of the Dam Safety Task Force voted to email their suggested revisions by Friday for second review before sending it to the state.