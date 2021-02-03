Cooking with Chef Hermann: Chorizo-Vegetable Breakfast Bowl

Chorizo-Vegetable Breakfast Bowl

8 oz. chorizo sausage, cooked

Hash brown potatoes, diced

Grape tomatoes, halved

1 small zucchini, diced

1 small onion, diced

1 small red pepper, diced

2 eggs, slightly beaten

¼ tsp cumin

1 tsp cilantro

Oil for cooking

Salsa and sour cream

In a heavy pan, heat oil to medium high and cook onions with hash browns until golden brown. Place potatoes in serving bowl and wipe pan. In the pan, heat the oil and cook the zucchini, garlic and spices until the squash is tender, then add it to the serving bowl. Crumble the chorizo and heat through, add the eggs, bell pepper and scramble together. Add to the bowl and top with cilantro and tomatoes. Serve with sour cream and salsa on the side.