CMU Launches Pediatric Residency Program

Central Michigan University just announced a new pediatric residency program within its medical school.

Students will complete their residency in Saginaw and can then begin practicing pediatric medicine.

The goal of the program is to help address a shortage of pediatricians in our area.

CMU says studies have shown medical students tend to stay close to where they complete their residency.

“That’s what my hope is, the end goal of all this is, to keep families closer to home, children get fantastic care, and have our learners wind up being the pipe line for the future in the state of Michigan,” said Dr. Samuel Shaheen, Executive Director, CMU Medical Education Partners

CMU hopes to start having students in the pediatric residency program by July of next year.