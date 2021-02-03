Black History Month: The Legacy of John Johnson, Midland’s First Barber

In the mid 1800s, Midland welcomed one of the first black residents in the community, who over time, became the first barber in the area.

“His story is really like a legend in Midland,” says Betty Jones, a local historian in Midland County.

In the 19th century, people from all across the United States moved to Midland to work in the lumber mill.

One of those people was 19-year-old John Johnson, who had just served in the Civil War.

“It’s an interesting story I think of how a community development over time. Midland has a story, the Johnson’s are part of the beginning of that,” says Jones.

Johnson worked at the at the local mill, but faced some prejudice from a few of his coworkers.

That’s when John Larkin, the co-owner of the largest mill in midland suggested that Johnson should learn a different trade.

“Mr. Larkin persuaded him that Midland needed a barber and that he should go and train to be one,” says Jones.

So, Johnson went to Saginaw to learn the trade and returned to Midland, opening up the first barber shop in the area.

Jake Huss, manager of exhibitions and historic programs at the Midland Center for the Arts, says, “He ran that business for years, he was an 89-year-old man by the time he passed away in 1933.”

Huss says Johnson became such a prominent figure in the Midland community, the mayor shut down businesses during his funeral.

“The mayor at the time, James Driver, actually sent out a proclamation saying from 2 to 3pm, on May 3rd, 1933, we want businesses in Midland to shut down out of respect for one of the oldest pioneer businessmen in Midland,” says Huss.

Nearly 100 years later, Johnson’s old barber shop is now the Grape Beginnings Winery, but his old barber chair still sits at the Midland Center for the Arts.

“He did that as a black man in a community that had very few others,” says Huss. “He became so prominent, he was so well liked and that was an impressive thing and something that we need to remember about Midland as we look at where we struggle and where we can succeed.”