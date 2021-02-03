As Winter Season Opening Night Gets Cancelled, Athletes Continue to Wait

Wednesday night would have been the first night of games for high school contact winter sports, if they were able to stay with the original pause, like we saw with indoor dining.

Instead, they are pushed until February 21st, as of now.

The fall season was able to finish in January.

“The kids have been excited to be back in the gym,” said Mesick athletic director Kyle Duby, “But still frustrated that there’s no competition date in sight.”

The newest epidemic orders from the state allowed indoor dining to resume, as well almost everything else. Except high school contact sports.

“It’s important that we keep watching the numbers,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer last month, “I understand the concern that parents and athletes have and their desire to reengage.”

The winter sports can still practice and say they are good to go.

“We would be ready to be playing tomorrow,” said Duby.

Practices are done with social distancing in mind however games would be much tighter. After watching sports like football and volleyball just finish, these kids want their shot.

“If we were able to play tomorrow and let the kids get out there and play and compete,” said Duby, “At the end of the day, that’s all that really matters. That’s what they want and that’s what’s in their best interest.”

While not at the college level, athletic games are still revenue generators for schools and athletes.

“We have saved on transportation costs and officials,” said Duby, “But one major impact is that we use the revenue from concessions and put it towards class funds.”

At Mesick, that funds prom and class trips, other schools send the money to booster clubs. However a school shares the revenue, hosting no games is taking two losses at once.

“If sports do come back, whether we have spectators, whether we don’t,” said Duby, “At the end of the day, if the kids are playing, will find a ways around those things.”