Shepherd 9-Year-Old Raises Money for People Experiencing Homelessness

Payton Taylor, a second grader from Shepherd Elementary, is just starting her work of raising awareness about Isabella County’s homeless population.

Payton says, “I’m trying to raise money for homeless people because one night I watched a video online and cried because it was so sad and I don’t want anybody to suffer through this.”

Payton plans to collect donations to buy essential items for those in need.

“Were buying little kid stuff and grownup stuff. For babies were buying pacifiers and blankets, diapers, and wipes,” says Payton.

Her goal is to raise up to $2,000.

In the last week alone, Payton has already raised over $800 in donations from letters dropped off at the Shepherd Police Department.

Payton says, “I was very excited and I didn’t know how to react so I wanted to open all of them to see what they were.”

Shepherd Police Chief, Luke Sawyer says since teaming up with Payton he’s been inspired.

Chief Sawyer says, “Every day we’ve gotten several-we actually got some today for Payton of people around the state of Michigan we are seeing this and going this is something we should get behind.”

He says he’s proud to stand behind Payton and her mission.

“As long as she wants to raise money, we are going to do whatever we can to help raise money,” said Chief Sawyer.

But Payton says, “This is just the beginning.”

Chief Sawyer says if donations stay this steady Payton is well on her way to reaching her goal.

The police department says they will be accepting donations for the foreseeable future.