1(M) More Vaccines to Be Shipped to Pharmacies

The Biden administration continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccine supply.

Next week, 1 million doses will be shipped to 6,500 pharmacies around the U.S.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team says this is an important component to delivering vaccines equitably.

At the same time, more mega-vaccination sites continue to pop up. The Texas Speedway in Fort Worth has been transformed into possibly the country’s largest mass vaccination site.

Health officials say when all 16 drive through lanes are open, the site can administer 1,000 shots per hour.