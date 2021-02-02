United Way of Northwest Michigan Distributes 30,000 Free Masks in Emmet County

United Way of Northeast Michigan was stationed at the Emmet County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, handing out 30,000 free N-95 masks. Up to 10 masks were given to each vehicle that drove up.

Because they were used for public distribution, the state provided the masks for free. They began giving them out at 8: 30 a.m. and by noon, they had served over 500 vehicles.

Executive Director with United Way, Seth Johnson says they’re not surprised by the amount of people coming through. “We knew there’s a lot of people that are nervous right now, especially as we see these variants and with the vaccine rollout happening,” he said. “Masking has never been more important and we’re just so grateful to hand out these masks for free.”

United way collaborated with the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan and the Michigan State Police for this event.