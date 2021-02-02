Twining Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Twining man who was arrested last week on charges of stealing and using a woman’s debit card is now facing attempted murder charges.

Michigan State Police went to Roger Broadstone’s home on Jan. 20 after identifying him making a fraudulent purchase at a Walmart in West Branch.

Troopers say Broadstone refused to come out of his home until troopers returned with a warrant. He had barricaded himself in his home and set up a booby trap and made other preparations to harm troopers.

Broadstone is now charged with five counts of attempted murder, in addition to 12 other charges.

Broadstone’s bond was set at more than $1 million.