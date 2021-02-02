President Biden to Sign Immigration Executive Orders

President Joe Biden is expected to sign three executive orders on Tuesday that reverse former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Those orders will establish a task force charged with reuniting more than 600 children with their families.

Lawyers haven’t been able to locate the parents or guardians of these children since they were separated at the border during the Trump administration’s immigration policy in 2017 and 2018.

The new task force is a campaign promise President Biden made during his campaign.

It will be headed by the Secretary of Homeland Security.

The orders will also provide support to Central America to curb immigration closer to the source.

A federal judge temporarily blocked one order that would have blocked deportations for 100 days.