Police Records Show Multiple Complaints Filed Against Recently Fired St. Ignace Police Officer

Rich Cullen started working for the St. Ignace police department in May of 2008. Through police records acquired through the Freedom of Information Act, complaints against Cullen throughout his nearly 13 years with the department have been revealed.

These documents include a complaint filed by a woman in 2010, accusing Cullen of harassing her daughter, a then high school senior. She claims the harassment stems from an alleged affair he had with another high school senior — who had been a babysitter for the Cullen family. During an interview looking into that complaint, documents show Cullen admitted to making disparaging comments about the girl to a group of her male classmates while on the job, and compared her to an ogre on Facebook. Documents show investigators recommended Cullen face disciplinary action for his behavior.

In a more recent investigation, the documents show Cullen’s authority with the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was revoked in May of 2020. That complaint accuses him of chasing a car across the Mackinac bridge and out of his jurisdiction.

During that chase, the report says he deployed stop sticks which the driver hit, eventually flipping the vehicle with an unrestrained 2-year-old child inside. Former Mackinac County sheriff Scott Strait then made the decision to revoke his involvement with the sheriff’s department because of how he responded during that chase.

Cullen was fired from the St. Ignace Police Department on January 29. The following Sunday he posted a potential threat on Facebook, which has since been turned over to state investigators.