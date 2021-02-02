Northern Michigan Made Film ‘Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water’ Now Available on DVD, Streaming

In 2008, Rich Brauer first introduced us to the world of ‘Frozen Stupid.’

The movie follows a man that really just wants to go ice fishing and gets in a lot of trouble along the way.

Now over 10 years later, Brauer and much of the original cast return to pick things up in ‘Frozen Stupid 2: OPEN WATER’ where they left off.

Both films were shot in Northern Michigan and ‘Frozen Stupid 2: OPEN WATER’ is Brauer’s 9th feature film produced in Michigan. The filming for ‘Frozen Stupid 2: OPEN WATER’ took place in September 2019 in Roscommon County.

‘Frozen Stupid 2: OPEN WATER’ is now available on DVD and streaming!

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to Brauer about the film. You can watch that interview above.

