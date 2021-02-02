Nor’easter Continues to Hit the East Coast

Twelve states and nearly 70 million people are under winter weather advisories as the first nor’easter of 2021 comes down on the East Coast.

Forecasters say the storm is worse than previously thought and could bring up to three feet of snow by Tuesday night.

The storm has already caused major issues for utility crews and first responders. Two people were rescued in Connecticut when a truck slid into a pond. In Virginia, four firefighters were hurt as their truck rolled over on their way to a call.

In New York City, all non-essential travel is banned as plows try to keep up. New Jersey’s governor issued a similar warning.

Laguardia airport and JFK in New York canceled dozens of flights on Monday, and Amtrak suspended some of its services.