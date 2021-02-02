MTM On The Road: Father Fred Foundation Seeks Donations for Frostbite Food Drive

You can help feed your neighbors in need through the Father Fred Foundation’s Frostbite Food Drive.

Each year they hold this food drive to help families get through the tough winter months.

You can give a food donation or a monetary one.

The top ten food items in need this year are: canned chicken/tuna, oatmeal, peanut butter, rice, dried beans, spaghetti/pasta, pasta sauce, soups and canned fruit in juice.

You can click here to find the many drop-off locations in the area.

The Father Fred Foundation serves Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are telling us more about the impact this food drive has and more ways you can help.