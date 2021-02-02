Michigan Officials Report 1,203 New COVID-19 Cases, 63 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,203 new cases of the coronavirus and 63 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 562,510 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 14,672 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday’s deaths announced includes 36 deaths identified during a vital records review.

As of Jan. 29, 481,801 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

