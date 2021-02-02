Meals from the Mitten: Pretzel Crusted Chocolate Cake

It’s sweet and salty, giving your taste buds a flavorful wake-up call. Meals from the Mitten author, Gina Ferwerda gives us a delectable dessert that’s made with love – perfect for a valentine’s day treat. For more recipes from Gina, click here.

Pretzel Crusted Chocolate Cake with a Peanut Butter Frosting

Ingredients

Pretzel Crust

Chocolate Cake

Frosting

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 pan with a non-stick spray.

In a medium bowl, mix together the pretzels, sugar, butter and egg. Add to the bottom of the pan, press down for even distribution.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, salt, cocoa powder and baking soda together. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer, cream together the sugar and butter on high speed using the paddle attachment, until creamy. Turn mixer to low and slowly add the eggs, vanilla and milk. Beat for 2-3 minutes. Add the dry flour ingredients and beat until thoroughly combined, then slowly add in the hot coffee. Scrape down the sides, as necessary. Continue to mix until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Pour the cake mixture over the pretzel crust and bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a tooth pick comes clean. Let cool.

To make the frosting, add all the ingredients together and beat until creamy.