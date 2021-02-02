LSSU Receives $956,000 Cares Act Recovery Assistance Grant

Lake Superior State is receiving a more than $956,000 Cares Act Recovery Assistance grant.

The money will be used to buy lab equipment to build capacity at the Center for Freshwater Research and Education.

The project will be located in a Tax and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone. Opportunity Zones are meant to spur economic development nationwide. There are 288 Opportunity Zones in Michigan.

The project will also be matched with $239,000 in local funds and will create 20 jobs.