Leelanau Co. Native to Serve on MI Healthy Climate Panel

The state is seeking to bring rural voices to the issue of climate change – and is adding new perspectives to the discussion. A northern Michigan native has been named to a new state panel of climate and environmental justice experts.

The panel will take up climate and environment issues and will help guide Governor Whitmer’s “MI Healthy Climate Plan.” That plan calls for a carbon-neutral Michigan by 2050, with a focus on communities disproportionately affected by climate change.

Northport native John Petoskey will get a seat the table and hopes to share northern Michigan’s concerns, including high water levels, invasive species, farm runoff, and the effects of climate change on our economy. Petoskey now serves on the Michigan Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. He’s also an attorney with the Environmental Law and Policy Center.

He says, “You can kind of see how, sometimes, our concerns can be sidelined in some respects, in broader conversations with state government. I think a climate justice-based perspective incorporates the views of communities across the state. And I think the Whitmer administration is doing a good job to incorporate as many views as possible.”

He says equitable treatment of groups is especially important, for example urban vs. rural communities, low-income communities, and tribes. “It’s about meaningful engagement with communities in northern Michigan to develop climate policies at the state level that serve citizens in all of Michigan. That means incorporating the economic considerations present in northern Michigan. So, the effects of climate change on tourism for example, on agriculture. And developing policies that serve the people of Michigan in a way that doesn’t ignore their daily realities, be it as a farmer, as a member of a tribe, or being a member of a rural community.”

The panel will meet quarterly and will help identify key policy issues … and address barriers to the equitable treatment of communities across the state. “Sometimes those issues can be ignored by the mere fact that people are not at the table. So I think the voice I bring brings the experience of having grown up in northern Michigan… having worked in the tourism industry growing up. Realizing the reliance people have on agriculture and the pride they bring to their work.”

The Council on Climate Solutions was created under Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-182.