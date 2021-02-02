Lawmakers Launch Michigan Reconnect Program to Push College Degrees

The state of Michigan says it has a talent shortage. Hundreds of thousands of skilled jobs available, or soon to be available, but not enough qualified workers to fill them.

Tuesday the state announced a new program to help close that gap.

There are more than 4.1 million Michiganders who seemingly have finished off their education without a post secondary degree or certificate.

“Now more than ever, we need to invest in our workforce,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, “To succeed as a state, Michigan must be a state of successful people.”

The state launched the Michigan Reconnect program. A $30 million scholarship program to pay for associate’s degrees and training for qualified Michiganders. This is part of Gov. Whitmer’s “60 by 30” promise made two years ago.

“To make sure that 60% of working aged people have college degrees or industry recognized certification by 2030,” said Whitmer.

The program was included in the budget for this fiscal year.

In recent months a similar program, ‘Futures for Frontliners’ launched, offering tuition for frontline workers.

“There were about 120,000 students across the state that applied for that,” said Matt Miller of Mid Michigan College, “I think this opens it up even further, to anyone who’s 25 or over.”

There are actually four requirements, applicants must be at least 25 years old and have lived in Michigan at least a year. They must have a high school diploma but not yet a college degree.

“Too often students reach that first barrier,” said Miller, “Like I want to do something different but I just can’t afford it.”

The $30 million is not a lot for 4.1 million people but this will work alongside standard financial aid, removing the out of pocket expense afterward.

“The $30 million will be the ‘last dollar’ scholarship that will be used to support those students,” said Susan Corbin, acting director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

“All the community colleges have their own Reconnect page and the state has one too,” said Miller, “It’s simple to go there.”

The plan is to have at least $30 million available every year and make sure funding is available for every Michigander that wants it.

“Our goal,” said Senator Ken Horn of Frankenmuth, “Is to hit all 4.1 million people.”