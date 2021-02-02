Job Market Expected to Bounce Back in 2024

The Congressional Budget Office says U.S. jobs won’t return to their pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

While the broad economy is expected to bounce back by the middle of 2021, the job market will still be a long way from recovering.

The CBO’s numbers could pressure Capitol Hill to speed up the passage of President Biden’s relief bill and economic recovery package.

April 2020 marked the peak of job losses. More than 20 million jobs disappeared and unemployment shot up to nearly 15% in a single month.