Governor Whitmer Introduces $30 Million Michigan Reconnect Program

Governor Gretchen Whitmer introduced the bipartisan created $30 million Michigan Reconnect program Tuesday.

Michigan Reconnect is an effort to ensure that more than 4.1 million Michigan residents who or 25 or older and do not have a college degree will have an opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate.

The program will pay the cost of tuition for eligible adults who want to pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at their in-district community college. In addition, the program offers skilled scholarships to help cover the cost of tuition through more than 70 private training schools with 120 programs that offer certificates in high-demand careers in industries such as manufacturing, construction, information technology, healthcare or business management.

Michigan Reconnect scholarships are accepted by all state community colleges and are available to those eligible adults who are currently enrolled in a Michigan community college. The program pays the remaining balance of tuition and mandatory fees after other state and federal financial aid have been applied. For those who choose to attend an out-of-district community college, Reconnect will pay the in-district portion of tuition.

“All Michiganders deserve a pathway to a good-paying job, whether they choose to pursue a college degree, technical certificate, or an apprenticeship,” Gov. Whitmer said during a virtual news conference. “Michigan Reconnect will connect thousands of Michiganders to good-paying jobs and connect businesses with the talent they need to thrive in their communities. I’m proud of the hard work that has gone into creating this historic new opportunity and look forward to continuing bipartisan work with lawmakers toward our goal of ensuring 60% of Michiganders will have a postsecondary degree by 2030.”

To be eligible for Michigan Reconnect, you must:

Be at least 25 years old when you apply

Have lived in Michigan for a year or more

Have a high school diploma

Have not yet completed a college degree (associate or bachelor’s)

According to state figures, as of 2019, only 41% of Michigan’s working-age residents had an associate degree or higher, placing Michigan at 31st in the nation.

To submit an application, visit Michigan.gov/Reconnect. Applications take less than five minutes to complete and can be done on a mobile device.