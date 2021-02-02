If you’re into classic noir novels, but looking for something a little different, there’s a story with a perfect twist – with a whole lot of mystery. Page-turning professional, Anthony Ascione tells us more in this week’s Good Reads from Brilliant Books.

“Fortune Favors the Dead: A Novel by Stephen Spotswood, gives us a twist on the typical detective genre,” Anthony explained. “Instead of a hard-boiled male detective who only wants to focus on big crime, our sleuths in this story are female”. The main character enjoys solving small crimes too little for the police to handle. This includes stolen items, burglary cases, and minor mysteries.

But, both of the lady protagonists get caught up in something big.

“An heiress is killed with a crystal ball at a Halloween party inside of a locked room,” said Anthony. “She suspiciously died in the same chair her husband was passed away… maybe with murderous intentions”. Those who knew the heiress think it might have been her husband’s vengeful ghost.

Anthony recommends this book to those who enjoy reading mysteries and finding the clues hidden in the text along the way.

For more information about Fortune Favors the Dead: A Novel by Stephen Spotswood, click here.