Glen Arbor Arts Center Encourages Families to Explore Outdoor Sculpture Garden

Embracing the winter elements and getting creative at the same time is what Glen Arbor Arts Center in Leelanau County is encouraging. Staff have created an outdoor sculpture garden for kids to come and check out and use simple tools to create vibrant ice and snow sculptures.

Communications director for Glen Arbor Arts Center, Michele Aucello says parents can bring the kids to the outdoor garden or even check out the art project ideas online.

For more details on the Glen Arbor Arts Center including their current in-person and virtual exhibits click here.

For more information about the ice sculpture garden and online projects click here.