Gilberts Carpets Plus Color Tile Hosts Room Makeover for Military Family

Gilberts Carpets Plus Color Tile in Big Rapids is putting on a dream room makeover giveaway for a military family.

Active military members and veterans need to be nominated by someone.

Nominees must own their own home in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake, or Newaygo counties.

Once the nomination period closes, voting will begin.

Gilberts Sales Associate Amy Parker thinks it’s a great way to give back to the people who serve our country.

“We just wanted to give back. A lot of us have military family members in the family’s that personally work here, my sons in the military. How many people out there could we help and give them something back after what they have done for us,” said Parker.

Nominations close Friday April 16 and voting begins April 17.

To nominate someone, click here.