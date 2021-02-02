Finances at Four: Keeping Money Out of Your Relationship

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and love is in the air! But one of the most common arguments that could disrupt it is not seeing eye to eye on money.

How can you save your relationship and work through these financial differences?

Certified Financial Educator and author of the book ‘How Money Works’ Steve Siebold has put together some tips for couples arguing on finances.

Steve says:

: In situations where one spouse sees money one way and the other person has an entirely different approach, the best advice is to talk it out and come to a compromise. Believe it or not, when you get two people with totally different money philosophies, it’s actually a blessing in disguise. It makes couples communicate more, work through their disagreements, and ultimately brings them closer. Pick your battles : When a couple has very different money philosophies, one of the keys to making it work is knowing which battles to fight. For example: If it’s been a dream of hers to learn to speak Spanish and she wants to purchase an online course for $100, you might want to let that go. On the other hand, if money is tight and you decide to get away for a few nights, but he wants to upgrade to the penthouse, it might be a good idea to fight that one.

: When a couple has very different money philosophies, one of the keys to making it work is knowing which battles to fight. For example: If it’s been a dream of hers to learn to speak Spanish and she wants to purchase an online course for $100, you might want to let that go. On the other hand, if money is tight and you decide to get away for a few nights, but he wants to upgrade to the penthouse, it might be a good idea to fight that one. Dedicate some money just for fun : Nothing brings couples together like experiences. Unfortunately, experiences can be pricey. As part of your monthly budget after your expenses are covered, dedicate a small percentage each month for fun experiences like travel, dining out, sky diving or whatever you both like to do.

: Nothing brings couples together like experiences. Unfortunately, experiences can be pricey. As part of your monthly budget after your expenses are covered, dedicate a small percentage each month for fun experiences like travel, dining out, sky diving or whatever you both like to do. Never make it “Me vs. You:” When you are in a relationship, there’s no ‘me’ and ‘you’ when it comes to money. There is only ‘us.’ If your paycheck is significantly larger than your spouses, don’t rub it in or mention that you make more money so therefore your vote counts for more or that you get to spend more. That’s the fastest way to head for a breakup. Instead, see the two of you as a team and work together when it comes to your finances.

When you are in a relationship, there’s no ‘me’ and ‘you’ when it comes to money. There is only ‘us.’ If your paycheck is significantly larger than your spouses, don’t rub it in or mention that you make more money so therefore your vote counts for more or that you get to spend more. That’s the fastest way to head for a breakup. Instead, see the two of you as a team and work together when it comes to your finances. Leave the emotion out of it: It’s easy to let our emotions bleed into our financial decisions, especially when a spouse is involved. After all, you want to make her happy and give her everything she’s ever wanted. Blending emotion and money is the fastest way to go broke. When it comes to handling the family money with your spouse, leave your emotions on the shelf and let reason be your guide.

