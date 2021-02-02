DEA Visits Northern Michigan to Educate Communities About the Drug Epidemic

‘It’s in your backyard whether you know about it or not’

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is traveling across northern Michigan to address the drug problem in our local communities.

“Michigan is not unlike any other state, every state has a drug issue,” says Brian McNeal, a public information officer for the DEA Detroit Field Division. “We are seeing a rise in methamphetamines, meth we’re finding in northern Michigan made in Mexico. All the way in Mexico we’re finding that meth here in northern Michigan.”

McNeal says the drugs pass through Chicago and then get distributed across our state:

“It’s not like back in the 80s where we saw 30 to 40 percent purity, we’re seeing upwards to 98 percent, 99 percent purity.”

McNeal says they’re also finding drugs laced with fentanyl, which he says has become an epidemic itself.

“We’re seeing fentanyl being mixed with everything, it’s being mixed with pills. You may think you’re taking a 30 milligram of Oxycodone and it may be laced with fentanyl because it was made in a lab some place,” says McNeal.

That’s why McNeal’s hitting the road to talk to special agents in Traverse City and the Upper Peninsula.

“Letting people know that, hey, meth hasn’t gone away, you may have heard of the opioid epidemic, cocaine is always a big one, but methamphetamine has not gone away,” says McNeal.

Including educated people about the dangers of these drugs and the impact they have.

“We can’t arrest our way out of the problem, we can throw every drug dealer in jail, there will be more because there’s another side of the equation,” says McNeal. “All of the misconceptions of that it’s a rich person’s problem, it’s a poor person’s problem, it’s a person this ethnicities problem, it is an American problem.”