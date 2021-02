A sex offender that Clare County deputies were searching for is back behind bars.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says Robert McAulay was returned to jail Sunday.

McAulay had been on the run since last Thursday after being issued a day pass by the county court.

McAulay is now charged with escaping while waiting for trial and being a three-time repeat offender.

Records show he also has a history of failing to register as a sex offender.