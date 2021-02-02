Cherry Capital Airport Adds Nonstop Flight to Philadelphia International Airport

An opportunity that could soon boost tourism in the region.

Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport announced on Tuesday it’s expanding its summer schedule.

American Airlines added an additional nonstop flight to and from Philadelphia International Airport.

American originally intended to start weekend flights last summer, but canceled due to COVID-19.

TVC says even though people are traveling less than before, most people who are boarding flights are doing so for personal reasons, as opposed to business travel.

“When we look at our summertime traffic, our traffic inbound of course, surpasses our local traffic going outbound. So we really see that, you know, bringing in the vacation traveler and the leisure traveler, but during COVID, that’s what’s traveling. Those that are going to help with their moms, dads and other family members,” said Kevin Klein, Airport Director.

The daily nonstop flight to and from Philadelphia will start June 3.