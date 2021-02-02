Bumps in the Road for Northern Michigan Vaccine Clinics

The vaccine rollout has hit a couple of stumbling blocks in northern Michigan, with Munson Healthcare cancelling new appointments due to a shortage – and another community cancelling a clinic altogether.

Dr. James Whelan is the Medical Director for the Munson Clinically Integrated Network. He shared the Munson update as part of the organization’s weekly briefing to the community. “As of February 1st we’ve administered 22,080 vaccines. And that 64.3% of Munson Healthcare workers are now vaccinated.”

Munson Healthcare says they’re making progress. After Thanksgiving there were more than 80 patients within the Munson system. Now – just 23 inpatients – who will be able to have visitors. Munson Healthcare Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Dianne Michalek says, “We are now allowing Covid-19-positive patients one visitor for one hour per day. Having family members there and having visitors there is really part of the healing process.”

Munson is expecting to see a slight increase in caseload now that restrictions are easing for bars, restaurants and other businesses. Dr. Whelan says, “We of course will stay cautious. We’re nowhere near zero. There are 127 new positives just in last 24 hours in our region… any expansion of the opportunity for us to mingle with larger groups increases likelihood that we’ll see more cases.”

Munson had to hit the pause button on scheduling new clinics. They say they only got enough doses from the state this week to fill all of their first and second dose appointments already made for February – but no new doses beyond that. Dr. Whelan says, “I don’t know the exact numbers. The exact connection between what we’ve asked for and what we’ve gotten both on the health department side and the hospital side has not been well correlated.” But, he adds, “This is temporary. We have enough for all of our scheduled first dose clinics and all our second doses… (but) until we have vaccine in the system for more first doses, we’re not going to schedule anybody.”

Munson says the MDHHS is changing the way they distribute the vaccine, but the recent supply shortage did NOT come as a complete surprise. “Obviously this is not the news everybody wanted at this point. None of us are excited about it. But it’s not really surprising. We’ve been getting hints for the last couple of weeks that for the next couple of weeks supply numbers would go down.” Whelan adds, “The reduced supply is not unique to northern Michigan this week. It’s a statewide challenge, not a northern Michigan problem.”

The state is focusing on a population-based and needs-based vaccine allocation. Dr. Whelan says the goal is to create more equity. “Put the most vulnerable populations ahead of the less vulnerable population.” He adds, “It is not perfect… but it is way better than just doing it randomly. So that’s our best way to approach that equity.”

Michalek says, “As soon as we are able to open up vaccine clinics again we will get that information out as quickly as possible and begin that process again.” The pause to the Munson clinics does not affect the clinic run by the Grand Traverse County Health Department.

Meanwhile in Antrim County, a clinic scheduled for Friday is cancelled – because of a software glitch the schedule was already full before the appointment scheduler went live for local residents.

Health Department of Northwest Michigan Health Officer Lisa Peacock says her staff “went into schedule someone into our first clinic and it was full – it was already completely full. We didn’t recognize the people that were scheduled into the clinic. They were from all different counties, Grand Traverse County, Leelanau County, Manistee County, Allegan County… and they weren’t people who were on our waiting list or who we had contacted to schedule.”

Antrim County cancelled all appointments for Friday and is scheduling by phone to get 300 doses out to those already on the waiting list. “We had to cancel the clinic and cancel those appointments, and notify them all by email that it had not been scheduled through the legitimate means and gave them instructions for going to their local health department.” She continued, “We physically cancelled that clinic because everyone who had scheduled through that clinic was not scheduled through legitimate means.” Peacock says the software provider is looking into the breach and working on a fix to prevent it from happening again.

Last week patients in Colorado indicated they were turned away from clinics because they didn’t live in the counties where they went to receive the vaccine. That prompted Colorado Governor Jared Polis to announce that everyone who wanted the vaccine could get one, regardless of their county of residency. The snafu was reported by KMGH-TV, KDVR and others.

Michigan has a different distribution plan. Peacock says, “The vaccine is a federal resource. There is no residency requirement to receive the vaccine. However, vaccine is being allocated in the state of Michigan in counties based on population. We’re trying to balance the fact that we do want everybody to get vaccinated. But we also are managing waiting lists that have upwards of 20,000 people that have signed up already to be in the cue for scheduling.”

Peacock says patience is key. “All of our health departments and hospitals and providers in the area are really trying to do their best to not create unnecessary barriers. But also to be fair and to be equitable. (In our case) It just simply wasn’t fair to allow for several people who had scheduled outside of our normal process to step in front of those who have been on our waiting list and anxiously waiting for their vaccine.”

“It’s going to take a long time. I know people are anxious and nervous and want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. But we are receiving, in the northwest jurisdiction, roughly 1,000 doses a week. And with roughly 20,000 people on the waiting list you can see how long it’s going to take, for us to get everyone vaccinated.”