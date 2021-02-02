Boyne City to Host Winter Festival, Bring Back Historic Name

An upcoming festival in Boyne City is harkening back to a popular event that took place in the 1930s.

“Smeltania” refers to the festival dedicated to ice fishing, ice shanties, and eating smelt from the nearby Lake Charlevoix.

It’s now the new name for a winter festival showcasing downtown businesses and restaurants.

Special sales will be going on during the festival at local stores, and restaurants will be serving food at Boyne City’s pavilion.

“Our businesses really need this boom,” said Kim Akin, Executive Director of the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce. “Anytime in the winter in northern Michigan it’s tough, but this year especially. We had some businesses that are kind of on board with us and helping us plan it so we’re just hoping that it’s a little boom and it will grow from here.”

The festival will take place on Feb 27 from 1-6 pm.