Bernie’s Mitten Memes Help Boost a TC Nonprofit

A social media phenomenon has turned into big business for one retailer – and it’s a nice boom for a local nonprofit, too.

High Five Threads located in the Grand Traverse Commons took advantage of the Bernie Sanders “memes” many of us have seen since inauguration day.

The democrat was sitting at Joe Biden’s inauguration in his handmade mittens – and people have been playing off of Bernie’s Mittens ever since.

High Five turned it into a mitten design for t-shirts, sweatshirts, and stickers, and decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to charity.

Byron Pettigrew is a High Five Threads Co-Founder. He says, “We knew it would be a hit, but we had no idea how big of a hit it would be. And from the beginning we decided we wanted the proceeds to go to something good. A good charity, and we chose Safe Harbor.”

High Five says they raised $5,000 in just a few days of pre-orders of the ‘Mitten Merch’, and those apparel items will be ready this week.