BCBS & Detroit Red Wings Kick Off Helmet Design Contest for Kids

Michigan kids ages 5 – 15 are invited to take part in a very fun and creative contest through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Red Wings. Contestants will have a chance to design Red Wings goalie, Jonathan Bernier’s helmet.

The printable template can be found here. Brenier will choose his favorite amongst the submissions, and wear the design on his helmet during a live game. The winner will receive the helmet – autographed by Brenier himself.

The contest runs through the end of February.

Click here for more information.