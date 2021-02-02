Artist Profile: Myla Dankert

A Houghton Lake resident is quite the artist and when you look at her work, it’s hard to believe she’s only 11-years-old.

Myla Dankert is a student at Collins Upper Elementary School, and during the school closures due to the pandemic, she had spent most of her time learning how to draw. Since Myla had discovered her love for art, she has created numerous realism pieces that are advanced for her age. She found her inspiration to start creating from one of her talented family members.

“I watched my sister do art, and it made me want to try it,” Myla said. “First, I put on markers, and then I put colored pencils over it. I hope people will like it, and it inspires more people to do art. If you like start at a young age, and you’ll keep practicing, you’ll get really good”.

Myla’s works are incredible and can be viewed and purchased at her Etsy page here.