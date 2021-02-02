2021 White Pine Stampede Goes Virtual

The 2021 White Pine Stampede is going virtual due to COVID-19.

The cross country ski race typically runs from Mancelona to Bellaire.

This year, it’s all online.

Organizers say participants can still sign up for a 10, 20, or 50K race and can enjoy the ride wherever they please.

Longtime sponsor Shanty Creek Resort will even let participants use their Nordic Course for free.

“I think some pods are kind of showing up of individuals that are still trying to do that competitive edge where they still want to race somebody even though that full point to point ski race, it doesn’t exist from Mancelona to Bellaire, they’re still getting that competitive edge,” said Ben Tarbutton, Race Director.

The virtual White Pine Stampede started on Monday and runs through February 12.