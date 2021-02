Toys ‘R’ Us Closes Remaining US Stores

Toys ‘R’ Us has announced that it’s closing it’s last two remaining stores.

The last two locations were left in the U.S. after the stores were bought by Tru Kids, Inc. back in 2018.

The company says the locations in New Jersey and Texas are permanently closing because of the pandemic.

It says Toys ‘R’ Us remains operational, and more than 700 stores outside of the U.S. are still open.