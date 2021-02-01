Senate Delays Mayorkas Vote to Tuesday

Senators will meet Tuesday for a final confirmation vote on President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary.

The vote to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas was scheduled for Monday, but was pushed back a day because of winter storms in the Washington, D.C. area.

Republicans stalled the nomination last week, arguing that he has not been properly vetted on immigration issues.

The delay has left DHS without clear direction and puts his start behind his predecessors.