Seedling Sale Grows Support for Grand Traverse Conservation District

While winter still has its grip on Northern Michigan, warmer weather isn’t that far off.

In fact, it’s already time for an annual spring event. The Grand Traverse Conservation District has been holding its annual Seedling Sale for nearly 80 years.

What started as a way to help farmers manage their lands has turned into something that’s open to everyone to restore and enhance their landscaping–whether it’s acreage or just around your house.

The native plant sale supports education and conservation efforts, and can even help stop invasive species from coming back. So, whether you’re looking to re-forest your acreage or simply add trees and shrubs to your home landscaping project, there are plenty of options.

Katie Grzesiak with the Grand Traverse Conservation District says, “They’re all native to Michigan. Which is really great. There’s no risk of anything becoming invasive. There’s no risk of anything causing harm to the habitat. These are all things that are going to support habitat and give places to live and food to eat for our birds and butterflies.”

This year 32 different species are available and orders will be taken through March while supplies last. For more details click here.

To order in-person, or with questions, please contact info@gtcd.org or call (231) 941-0960.

Seedlings will be packed and ready for pickup at the Boardman River Nature Center on April 23 to 25. They’re also planning a March 3 virtual Seedling Workshop where property owners can learn what native species may be right for their property.