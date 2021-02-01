Roscommon Co. Trooper Retires After 31 Years

Trooper Michael Harger is retiring after helping state police protect and serve for 31 years.

The Roscommon County post says he has multiple accomplishments under his belt after joining the force in 1990, including two Professional Excellent awards from the department. Mothers Against Drunk Driving gave him special recognition twice. He spent 23 years as a defensive tactic’s instructor and evidence technician. And Harger worked on a program called “Operation Lifesaver,” which prohibited snowmobile traffic on railways.

His nickname, “Snake Whisperer,” comes from an incident that involved removing a snake from a woman’s home.

But Harger’s influence extends beyond the badge. He has spent around 20 years as a baseball coach at Houghton Lake Community Schools. And he’s a member of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles and Moose International.

The Northern Michigan native graduated from Traverse City Central High School in 1981 and attended both Ferris State University and Northwestern Michigan College.