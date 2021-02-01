Munson Healthcare Stops Scheduling Vaccinations, Demand Exceeds Current Supply

Munson Healthcare is making some temporary changes to accommodate its vaccine supply.

In order to make sure those who have made a first or second vaccine appointment get their shots, Munson is temporarily suspending further appointments.

Munson says through partnership with local health departments, over 45,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Northwestern Michigan so far, and are hopeful about the supply chains going forward.

“All of the vaccine that we’ve received is basically accounted for, so we can’t set up new clinics to vaccinate more people because we just don’t have the vaccine to do it. And this really has given us a moment for us to say to the health departments: how can we be most efficient? If the amount of vaccine that we have is going to be smaller, how can we be the most efficient moving forward?”

Again, anyone who has already made their appointment should still be on schedule to do so. Contact your local health department for scheduling or waitlist options.