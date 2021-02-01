Michigan House Democrats Reveal $5 Billion COVID-19 Recovery Plan, Call for Vote

Michigan House Democrats unveiled a plan Monday that calls for $5 billion in federal funding to assist Michigan workers, small businesses, families and schools impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by Rep. Joe Tate (D) of Detroit, the bill includes:

$90 million for vaccine distribution throughout Michigan so we can get more shots into people’s arms.

$575 million to expand COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and lab capacity.

$2.1 billion in food assistance.

$661 million to help with rental assistance and winter utility bills.

$2 billion for Michigan’s public schools.

$270 million for small-business relief.

Language that would extend unemployment assistance from 20 to 26 weeks.

“This bill simply gets all of Michigan’s federal stimulus dollars into the hands of Michigan residents,” said Tate, Democratic vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, in a release. “We can take an up or down vote on this and get people relief immediately. These are real dollars. This is real relief.”