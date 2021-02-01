Let Them Play Michigan Calls for State to Allow Winter Sports to Resume

A coalition of parents, student athletes, and school staff is holding a conference on Tuesday.

The coalition, called Let Them Play Michigan, wants the health department to allow students to resume winter high school sports.

This comes after Michigan pushed back the start date to Feb. 21.

