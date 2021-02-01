Healthy Living: Surgery During Birth

Congenital pulmonary airway malformation, also called CPAM, is a rare birth defect that only occurs in up to one in every 35,000 births, causing a mass to form on the lung of the fetus.

This condition can also be accompanied by hydrops, where fluid builds up in a baby’s tissue causing extreme swelling, as well as excess fluid inside the placenta.

In cases of CPAM with hydrops, 95% of babies die before or soon after birth.

In Health Living, Courtney Doyle has more on a breakthrough procedure for one family that was preparing for the worst.