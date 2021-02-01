Grant Me Hope: Jesse

Jesse is a sweet and loving 13-year-old boy, who is currently looking for a forever family that he can share his interests with.

“I really like to draw,” says Jesse. “I started drawing when my dad showed me how to draw portraits and self-portraits”. He enjoys sketching superheroes the most, like Deadpool and Beast Boy.

Jesse also loves to take part in outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and hiking. But, when he is stuck inside, he likes to play video games.

Jesse would benefit from having a strong male role model in a one- or two-parent forever family. His new parent or parents should have prior experience and have the ability to provide a structured household. Jesse’s new forever family must make sure he receives the services that will benefit him. Finally, his new family needs to be open to letting Jesse maintain his sibling relationships.

