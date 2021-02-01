Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse Remains Open Despite Temporary Restraining Order

The Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord still refuses to shut down even after receiving a temporary restraining order from the state last week.

Owner Ian Murphy has been battling the state since November, resulting in numerous fines and the suspension of his food and liquor licenses.

Despite it all, the restaurant is still open.

The Iron Pig’s owner says he’s getting conflicting reports, one saying restaurants are able to reopen indoor dining with some restrictions, another saying his restaurant poses an imminent threat to the public.

“The question that needs to be answered is: are we bad or are we good?” Murphy says. “It’s literally as simple as that.”

The Iron Pig was recently served a temporary restraining order, but after restaurants were allowed to reopen Monday, they’re also open for business.

This is after also getting their food and liquor licenses suspended. Judges found that the restaurant was not requiring masks, social distancing, and allowed indoor dining.

“We just want to have the opportunity to have you guys have the discretion as an adult when coming into a business, whether it’s a restaurant, a barber shop, a gym, you’re own discretion as an adult to make those risk factors and do that on your own without having to be mandated,” Murphy says.

Murphy says they are utilizing masks as well as only allowing a 25% capacity, although he doesn’t agree with that number.

“25%, if we’re going to be frank, is a joke. 50% from an operator’s standpoint, 50 percent was a joke,” he says. “It’s a slap in the face after what we’ve been through since the last 60, 90 days since Nov. 15.”

Murphy maintains they haven’t had any COVID-19 cases connected to the Iron Pig and disagrees with research that shows restaurants can spread the disease more than other businesses.

“The data just doesn’t suggest that,” he says. “Our information here that’s public record now shows that just doesn’t happen and I hope that we get to a point where people don’t feel afraid to come in and join in crowds,” Murphy says.

The Iron Pig’s next hearing is on Thursday and will determine whether or not the temporary restraining order will be upheld.

And the Iron Pig’s owner says he plans to stay open.