Former St. Ignace Police Officer Under Investigation After Possible Threat on Facebook

A Facebook post from a recently fired police officer with the Saint Ignace Police Department is raising alarms with city officials.

Rich Cullen had been with the department since 2008 and was fired on Friday after an investigation into his actions while on the job.

Following his termination, Cullen, who has previously served in Afghanistan, posted a status on Facebook saying “There’s no doubt I will call those lessons back into service as I enter a new jihad against my oppugnant.”

This was followed by the hashtag “I’m coming for you.”

City officials are viewing this as a possible threat towards them.

St. Ignace Mayor Connie Litzner says, “Hashtag ‘I’m coming for you,’ which is vague and it might not mean anything and can mean anybody, but like I said, we have concerned people in town that this is a threat against their city administration.”

One city official says he has considered resigning following the possible threat.

The police chief says authorities are investigating.