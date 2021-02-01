Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health

The family of a man who died by suicide while in jail has settled its wrongful death lawsuit with a mental health care provider.

The family of Alan Halloway filed the suit after he died while in the Grand Traverse County Jail back in 2017.

Halloway was arrested in the summer of 2017 after a shooting at a Traverse City apartment complex, followed by a police chase and a standoff at his Grand Traverse County home.

After he was arrested, an employee of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health canceled the order for suicide watch and Halloway took his own life a few days later.

The details of the settlement with NLCMH aren’t being disclosed.