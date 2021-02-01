East Coast Preparing for Massive Winter Storm

Millions of Americans on the East Coast are under winter weather alerts as heavy winter storms pound the region.

Snow began falling in New York City on Sunday night. Snow isn’t expected to stop falling until Tuesday. As much as two feet of snow is piling up in some places.

However, snow is not the only problem. Winds are expected to reach up to 60 mph, which is enough to tear down trees and power lines.

The U.S. Capitol is seeing its first significant snowfall in almost two years. A snow emergency was declared for Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, and the whole state of New Jersey.