COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage Felt in Northern Michigan

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is still exceeding the supply across the state.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says appointments for clinics filled up in just four minutes Monday.

Munson Healthcare says it is receiving far below the amount of doses it’s requesting from the state.

The doses Munson has in stock will be given to people who already have an appointment for their first or second dose.

Right now, Munson will not schedule any new first dose appointments.

Munson is working with local health departments to come up with a long-term community vaccination plan.